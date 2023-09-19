Breaking down the top 40 PPR TEs in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 was much kinder to tight end fantasy scores, as 14 tight ends hit 10 or more PPR fantasy points compared to just four last week. We did get Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews back and both scored touchdowns, but it was T.J. Hockenson pacing the field as he brought in two scores on Thursday night against the Eagles.

Injury news to monitor

Logan Thomas took an awful shot to the head in the end zone by Kareem Jackson who was then ejected, but Thomas held on for the TD. He is now in the concussion protocol. Jon Bates is his main backup.

Darren Waller continues to get rest and limited work in practices, but it appears they are just trying to keep him healthy. He had a good game in Week 2 and remains a start in most fantasy leagues.

Week 3 fantasy football TE rankings in PPR leagues