Breaking down the top 110 PPR WRs in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 brought us yet another huge PPR game from Puka Nacua who broke the record for most receptions threw the first two games of any NFL season with 25 catches. That puts him only behind Tyreek Hill through two game in PPR scoring. He’s ahead of Justin Jefferson! And it sure doesn’t look like a fluke.

Injury news to monitor

Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol. He said he was good after the game, but he’ll need to go through protocol. If he can’t get cleared before their matchup with the Broncos, River Cracraft would likely take his spot and Braxton Berrios could see additional work.

Brandon Aiyuk didn’t practice on Monday after he played through a shoulder injury in Week 2. He does have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Giants, but the fact he played through the injury is encouraging.

Brandin Cooks was close to playing in Week 2, so should have a good chance tosuit up in Week 3. Jalen Tolbert would likely lreturn to the bench if Cooks returns.

Christian Watson got in a limited practice last Friday, so he has a chance to play against the Saints in Week 3.

Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2 due to a concussion. Josh McDaniels said he is making progress. He should have a shot at playing against the Steelers on SNF.

Week 3 fantasy football WR rankings in PPR leagues