Breaking down the top 90 PPR RBs in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 of the NFL season saw a few running backs pop after slow starts to the season, as Brian Robinson, Saquon Barkley, D’Andre Swift, and Rachaad White all put up big fantasy days, while Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey kept doing what they’ve been doing.

We also saw two running backs top 30 touches, as Tony Pollard and D’Andre Swift had 32 and 32 touches respectively. That’s not a number you see too often for running backs in this era. In all, 12 backs had 20 or more touches in Week 2.

Injury news to monitor

Saquon Barkley has a sprained ankle and will miss Thursday night agianst the 49ers according to reports. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell should split work with Breida getting the start.

Aaron Jones missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but could return this week against the Saints. AJ Dillon would get the start again if he can’t.

David Montgomery has a quad bruise and could miss their matchup with the Falcons. If he does, Craig Reynolds likely takes over early down work, while Jahmyr Gibbs should finally see an uptick in touches.

Austin Ekeler is dealing with a sprained ankle that kept him out of Week 2. If he can’t go in Week 3, Joshua Kelley would again get the start.

Week 3 fantasy football RB rankings in PPR leagues