Breaking down the top 35 QBs in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books. And it was a record breaking one for Daniel Jones, who brought his team back from a 28-7 deficit midway through the third quarter to beat the Cardinals and put up the most fantasy points for a QB in Week 2.

Jones’ rushing ability continues to boost him up in fantasy and this week he won’t have Saquon Barkley, likely pushing him to run more. Rushing touchdowns also helped Joshua Dobbs and Jalen Hurts to top finishes.

Injury news to monitor

Anthony Richardson scored two quick rushing touchdowns in Week 2, but on his second TD, he suffered a concussion. The Colts take on the Ravens in Week 3 and Gardner Minshew would be their starter if Richardson isn’t cleared in time.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 0-2 and Burrow has been off. He also tweaked his calf injury that kept him out of the preseason and is questionable to play on MNF against the Rams. He likely can play through the injury, but the team also might want to get him healthy after their slow start.

Week 3 fantasy football QB rankings