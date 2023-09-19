NASCAR schedule for 2023 Texas Motor Speedway fall races

NASCAR is headed to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series continuing their respective playoffs. The Cup Series is opening its second round while the Xfinity is racing the second of three first-round races.

This is a shorter weekend with no Truck Series events. The Xfinity Series runs practice, qualifying, and racing for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The race runs at 3:30 p.m. ET a week removed from Justin Allgaier winning the playoff opener.

The Cup Series is running the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Practice and qualifying are on Saturday while the race runs on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin each claimed a win in the playoff opener. Larson and Hamlin open as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, September 23

10:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice — No TV, NBC Sports Live

11:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying — No TV, NBC Sports Live

12:35 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

1:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

3:30 p.m. — Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, September 24

3:30 p.m. — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live