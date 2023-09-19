NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend and the Cup Series will be running the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET and the green flag drops for the race on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both events will air on USA Network.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the second Texas race of the year and the first race of the second round of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin all claimed wins in the first round of the playoffs. The rest of the advancing playoff field included William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace.

Chastain, Keselowski, Blaney, and Wallace all sit on the outside looking in for advancement to the round of eight. This second round includes Sunday’s Texas race, and then the first two October races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course.

Larson and Hamlin enter the second round as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +450 and followed by Byron at +700 and Reddick and Truex, Jr. at +800. Reddick is the defending champ of this race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.