 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend and the Cup Series will be running the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET and the green flag drops for the race on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both events will air on USA Network.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the second Texas race of the year and the first race of the second round of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin all claimed wins in the first round of the playoffs. The rest of the advancing playoff field included William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace.

Chastain, Keselowski, Blaney, and Wallace all sit on the outside looking in for advancement to the round of eight. This second round includes Sunday’s Texas race, and then the first two October races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course.

Larson and Hamlin enter the second round as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +450 and followed by Byron at +700 and Reddick and Truex, Jr. at +800. Reddick is the defending champ of this race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +450
Denny Hamlin +450
William Byron +700
Tyler Reddick +800
Martin Truex Jr. +800
Christopher Bell +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Kyle Busch +1200
Chris Buescher +1500
Chase Elliott +1600
Brad Keselowski +1600
Bubba Wallace +1800
Ross Chastain +2200
Ty Gibbs +2800
Joey Logano +3000
Kevin Harvick +3500
Alex Bowman +4500
Erik Jones +5500
Daniel Suarez +5500
Aric Almirola +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Carson Hocevar +15000
Austin Dillon +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Ryan Preece +40000
Justin Haley +40000
Harrison Burton +40000
Corey Lajoie +40000
Chase Briscoe +40000
Austin Cindric +40000
Zane Smith +100000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

More From DraftKings Network