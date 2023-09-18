 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns RB Jerome Ford becomes top fantasy football waiver target for Week 3

Cleveland lost RB Nick Chubb on MNF vs. the Steelers in Week 2. Now, Ford should be the RB1 moving forward after his performance. We go over his fantasy value.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It was a tough night for Nick Chubb fantasy football managers and Cleveland Browns fans on Monday. The Browns lost their starting RB to what appears to be a serious knee injury. Given Chubb’s injury history, there’s a good chance he doesn’t play again this season. Because of that, RB Jerome Ford was thrust into the RB1 role and thrived vs. the Steelers on MNF. We go over why Ford is the top target in all fantasy football leagues on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: Browns RB Jerome Ford

If you’re a Chubb manager, hopefully you at least picked up Ford after last week, when he had 15 carries vs. the Bengals. If not, put in the waiver wire claim and hope you have priority, because Ford is the top target for all managers. If you’re in a league that uses FAAB and you have Chubb on your roster, spend it all, to be honest. Or at least a good chunk of your budget to secure Ford. It’s a bit knee-jerky but Ford now has top-20 RB upside if he can keep this starting job. If his performance vs. the Steelers is any indication, Ford should get most of the touches moving forward and could emerge as a top fantasy back this season.

