Parental problems and catchy tunes charmingly co-exist inside ‘Flora and Son’

Life doesn’t always pan out how we want it to, as sad as it sounds. Sometimes, it puts us in untenable circumstances where we feel stuck. In the opening moments of Flora and Son, it doesn’t feel that way for our title character. At first glance, Flora (Eve Hewson) is having a ball at a local neighborhood club in Dublin, dancing and having some drinks, while a guy (who is not her first choice) tries to make advances. The night goes on, and the prospects dwindle, leading to a quick hook-up. When Flora mentions that she has a son, he quickly runs out of her apartment.

We’ve all made our fair share of bad choices, and writer/director John Carney gives Flora plenty to sift through. She has a teenage son named Max (Orén Kinlan) with whom she cannot get along and constantly gets in trouble with the local police. If he gets in trouble one more time, Max is looking at doing time in a detention facility. As for Ian (Jack Reynor), Flora’s ex-husband and Max’s father, he’s not much help other than taking Max on certain days – still trying to ride high off the brief fame of being in a band. Flora’s interactions with Max are mired in cheeky overtures about his new girlfriend.

Through fighting to make ends meet as a single mother, Flora can’t see how great she can be. A lot of that hurt and struggle comes out as a barrage of insults either in the direction of Max or just random people. Even when she tries to do the right thing, it’s a day late and a dollar short. When trying to get Max a hand-me-down guitar, it’s a day after his birthday, and he meets the gift with extreme apathy. Little did she know that the same guitar would open up her world to much more than the music that radiates from whatever tool you choose.

Carney’s Flora and Son often exist in two places – the film can feel intimate and slightly big, rough around the edges, and cleanly heartfelt. The dichotomy of how characters are provides a fuller picture than your typical small family dramedy. Now equipped with a guitar, Flora decides to learn to play herself. She looks through many YouTube tutorials and settles on a teacher/songwriter named Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). While she immediately scoffs at his $20 a session price, Flora later obliges and schedules her first lesson. It goes well, but Jeff is slightly caught off guard by Flora’s dose of forwardness. Skipping through that part, they reconvene and start the lessons back up.

Flora and Son have some shades of long-distance “will they, won’t they” possible relationship vibes. She’s in Dublin, and Jeff is in California, but Gordon-Levitt appears in the same space as Hewson in certain spots as they play music together. It never feels like a cheesy device, but rather something that makes their connection more substantial. Jeff is a writer's writer – he initially turns down Flora’s offer to learn James Blunt’s ‘You're Beautiful” because he thinks it’s a mode of pandering to the mass population. Instead, he urges Flora to feel the things she’s creating in the purest form. Practicing on the guitar unlocks a creative well Flora doesn’t know she has inside of her.

Newson brings a full breadth of emotions to this role, making the film much better. She’s amusingly terse with someone, charming, and driven to tears watching a video of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” Everything comes off as stunningly believable because of the hand Flora is dealt – yes, she’s a tad combative, but what do you expect when her ex and her friends left her hanging after she had Max? Newson and Gordon-Levitt exhibit chemistry even through a Zoom screen, but the story is a gateway for Flora and Max to find common ground.

As Flora gets more proficient in the guitar, she discovers that Max is a budding producer in his own right. They meet each other at the beginning state and bond, trying to figure things out on a personal and instrumental front. Max takes a liking to a girl, and you’ll get a good laugh at how he and Flora work together to win her heart.

Flora and Son could have elected to go the easy route, and everything gets sewn up in a tangible package. But it doesn’t, and that choice is why this film stands out. The conclusion leaves things and logistics to be solved but perhaps places the characters in a better place to find their way. It’s almost incredible what the notes and lyrics of music can do.