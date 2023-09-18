Who is on the European Ryder Cup team in 2023?

The 2023 Ryder Cup approaches as American and European golfers head to Italy to face off at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome. The Americans are the current reigning champions after winning at Whistling Straits in 2021, but the Europeans are fielding a strong team from across the continent.

Here is the full European team, which includes seven returning golfers from the 2021 lineup.

The top six golfers in European points secured automatic qualifying spots:

Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Matt Fitzpatrick Viktor Hovland Tyrrell Hatton Robert MacIntyre

The rest of the Europe team are captains picks selected by captain Luke Donald, and those are:

Tommy Fleetwood Sepp Straka Ludvig Aberg Justin Rose Shane Lowry Nicolai Hojgaard

The Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 1. The Marco Simone course was designed by Jim Fazio in the 1980s and remodeled between 2018 and 2021 in preparation for the Ryder Cup. The course has bunker-heavy landing areas that will force some tough decisions as well as beautiful views of the Roman countryside.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Americans are a -120 favorite, with the Europeans a +125 underdog. A tie is set at +1200, which would see Team USA retain the Cup as they are the current champions.