Should you drop Cam Akers in your fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 3?

The Los Angeles Rams surprised a bunch of fantasy football managers in Week 2 when they made RB Cam Akers a healthy scratch prior to their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Akers, who entered the season as the RB1, is now being shopped to teams via trade by Los Angeles. In Week 2, the Rams turned to RB Kyren Williams, who had led the backfield in Week 1. Here we go over whether or not you should drop Akers in your fantasy football league going into Week 3.

Fantasy outlook: Rams RB Cam Akers

In Week 1, the Rams gave Akers 22 carries, which he turned into 29 yards and a TD. Not exactly the most efficient use of those carries on both ends. Williams ran for 52 yards on 15 carries with two TDs. The Rams also threw the ball quite a bit and look to have solid WR depth behind the injured Cooper Kupp with Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. With Akers not playing, the Rams have Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman on the depth chart.

Verdict

Hold onto Akers if you can afford to. There’s a chance an injury at RB pops up and a team makes a move for Akers. He could also land in a better situation altogether. If that happens, he may have some or more fantasy football value.

If you can’t afford to hold onto Akers and need a roster spot, dropping him shouldn’t come back and bite you much. Really, if you have at least three playable RBs, dropping Akers should be fine. If you were able to grab Williams after Week 1, you can safely drop Akers since you replaced him with some value.