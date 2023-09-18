How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for September 18 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

The company marches through the month of September as it inches closer towards next month’s Fastlane pay-per-view in Indianapolis. We should get continued build towards that premium live event tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defender her title against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last week’s show, but the big story of that match was the surprise return of Nia Jax. After powerbombing Ripley outside on the ring apron, Rodriguez seemingly had the match won before Jax came from out of nowhere and dropped her with a Samoan Drop. This allowed for Ripley to pick up the win and afterwards, Jax attacked the champ and left her laying as the show went off the air. We should hear from the former Raw Women’s Champion tonight as she kickstarts her second run with the company.

Jey Uso is having trouble endearing himself to the Raw locker room and that was the case last Monday. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to face the Judgement Day and accidentally superkicked KO during the match. That allowed for Finn Balor to put Owens down with the Coup de Grace for the win and KO was not trying to hear Jey’s apology afterwards. Later in the show, another former Bloodline victim in Drew McIntyre confronted him backstage and said they had unfinished business. Tonight, Jey will go one-on-one with McIntyre.

Within this story, there is an interesting development with the Judgement Day trying to recruit both Uso brothers. The group has been trying to get Jey to join their ranks since he arrived to Raw and have remained persistent like they were when they tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio one year ago. Later in the week on Smackdown, Balor ran into Jimmy Uso backstage and offered him the same opportunity. He told Jimmy that unlike the Bloodline, there is no leader in the Judgement Day, a statement that visibly intrigued the Uso. We’ll see how this progresses throughout the week.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been insistent that he’ll lay down another challenge to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on his time and has continued to play mind games with the champ. Caught in the crossfires is Ricochet, who took another beating at the hands of Nakamura last week. Tonight, the two will face off one-on-one as we inch closer to a rematch between Rollins and Nakamura.

Also on the show, Cody Rhodes will take on Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from their bout at Money in the Bank.