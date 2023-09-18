Bengals odds vs. Rams change drastically after Joe Burrow tweaks calf ahead of Week 3

The Bengals didn’t sound overly concerned with his calf injury acting up toward the end of their loss to the Bengals in Week 2, but the oddsmakers have different thoughts. The Bengals take on the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3, and we’ve now seen the odds drop from the Bengals as 6.5-point favorites to just 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This coincides with Adam Schefter saying it is “fair to wonder” if Burrow will be able to go this week. Burrow himself says he will give it a couple nights before re-evaluating. If Burrow had been playing well, this tweak wouldn’t be as concerning. But Burrow and the Bengals can’t get anything going on offense and it’s easy to point toward his calf injury as a problem that might be impacting his ability.

As you can see in the statistics below, Burrow is having trouble throwing intermediate to deep right now. Trying to get his calf back to 100% may be in the Bengals thoughts this week. If he does end up sitting, backup Jake Browning will take over.