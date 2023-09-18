Should you add a Giants wide receiver in fantasy football ahead of Week 3?

For the first six quarters of the 2023 NFL season, the New York Giants looked dead in the water. Then their second half against the Cardinals happened, as quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants to a miraclious 20 point comeback in the team’s 31-28 win. With Jones tallying 321 air yards in the win, the team’s wide receiving pecking order not set and running back Saquon Barkley down with an ankle injury, here’s a look at the fantasy value of his top receiving threats.

Jalin Hyatt

Rostership: 4.5%

After putting up a bagel in Week 1, Hyatt showcased his big-play ability with two catches for 89 yards against the Cardinals, with the longest reception being 58 yards. The Giants drafted the speedster to provide their offense with the big play receiver it was missing last year, and he looked the part against the Cardinals. While he might be a boom-or-bust play (he still only three targets through the first two weeks, after all), there’s no denying that Hyatt has game-changing speed that can result in chunk plays.

Parris Campbell

Rostership: 15.5%

Another offseason acquisition brought in because of his speed, Campbell has struggled to get going in the Giants offense, as he’s only recorded 23 yards through the team’s first two games. Campbell broke out with 623 yards receiving for the Colts last season, but has failed to live up to that hype with the Giants so far this year.

Darius Slayton

Rostership: 1.3%

Slayton has been Mr. Reliable for the Giants since being drafted in 2019. He’s recorded two 700+ yard seasons to go along with 15 touchdowns and 176 receptions over that time frame. He tied Campbell in targets in Week 2, and was able to do more with those catches.

Isaiah Hodgins

Rostership: 4.7%

Last year’s breakout star, Hodgins rebounded from a rough Week 1 to catch four passes and record a touchdown in Week 2 vs. the Cardinals. Hodgins proved his worth last year when he recorded 341 yards over the team’s last eight games, and it’s clear that he and Jones have a connection.

So who should you grab?

My vote is for Hodgins or Slayton. Both of them are proven commodities (I’m all-in on Hodgins after last season) and are more reliable than the other options. The Giants wide receiving core is filled with guys who are more suited to be No. 3 or 4 receivers, but they could all get some run this weekend against the 49ers due to Barkley’s injury. If you have to grab a receiver, I’d grab one of those two.