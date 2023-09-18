Lions RB Craig Reynolds worth waiver wire add in fantasy football ahead of Week 3

The Detroit Lions lost RB David Montgomery to a thigh injury during their 37-31 OT loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Week 2. While head coach Dan Campbell says Montgomery is day-to-day, there’s still a chance he ends up sitting in Week 3 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. After Monty left the game, there was interesting usage between RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds. We take a look at Reynolds and how he’s worth an add in fantasy football for Week 3.

Lions RB Craig Reynolds: Week 3 waiver wire

Rostership: 0 percent

The usage after Montgomery left the game is eye-opening and tells you a lot about how Campbell feels about the rookie Gibbs. In the fourth quarter, Gibbs played 13 snaps while Reynolds played 10. Reynolds had three carries while Gibbs had one. So there’s a chance Reynolds would get the early-down work while Gibbs would operate as the passing-down back in Montgomery’s absence.

So based off Week 2 and what happened after the injury, if you’re a Montgomery manager, adding Reynolds feels like the way to go. There’s a chance you weren’t able to grab both Gibbs and Montgomery. If that’s the case, Reynolds is really your only replacement option. Even if you have Gibbs, it’s clear Campbell doesn’t trust him as an every-down back. There’s a chance Reynolds outplays Gibbs and gets most of the backfield touches if Monty misses time.