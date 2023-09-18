Should you add a Dolphins WR off the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 3?

While the Miami Dolphins picked up a big win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, it came at a cost, as Jaylen Waddle left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit. Waddle went down immediately, was in visible pain, and declared out of the rest of the game after a quick visit to the blue medical tent. Here’s a look at some of the Dolphins’ other wide receiver options if Waddle misses time.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Dolphins receiving options for Week 3

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver

Rostership: 0.9%

Berrios seems like the most likely option to soak up Waddle’s touches, as he has two catches (on three targets) for 28 yards on Sunday. While there’s a chance he could suffer an injury of his own as the team’s punt and kick returner, he recorded 1,085 yards receiving in four years with the Jets, so he’s proven he can hold his own as a receiver option.

River Cracraft, wide receiver

Rostership: 0.2%

Cracraft caught two passes for 24 yards on Sunday after recorded 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. The journeyman has hauled in all six of his targets so far this season, and is already 28 yards away from surpassing his yardage total from last year. While he’s not the proven commodity that Berrios is, he generated decent production with Waddle on the roster, which means that a rise in production could be in the cards if Waddle were to miss time.

Durham Smythe, tight end

Rostership: 1.6%

Smythe is also coming off a quiet game against the Patriots, as he had three receptions for 23 yards in the win. While Waddle’s injury could theoretically mean that Smythe gets more touches, it’s pretty clear that Mike McDaniel doesn’t value receiving tight ends in his offense. I don’t see Smythe as a worthwhile add unless you have no tight end depth.