Should you add Robert Woods or Tank Dell off waiver wire for fantasy football in Week 3?

Don’t look now, but CJ Stroud might be as good as advertised. After struggling in Week 1, the Texans quarterback lit up the Indianapolis Colts for 384 yards in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Colts. With 146 of those yards going to Robert Woods and Tank Dell, we take a look at which of those receivers, if any, is worth adding off the waiver wire and rostering in Week 3.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3

Should you add Robert Woods or Tank Dell?

Case for Dell

Rostership: 3.8%

Dell, a fellow rookie, also shook off a rough opening week to record 72 yards on seven catches (10 targets) and a touchdown in Week 2. It’s clear that he and Stroud have a connection (which makes sense considering they went through rookie mini-camp together), as Dell is tied with Nico Collins for the team lead in receptions. With Noah Brown on injured reserve, Dell took advantage.

Case for Woods

Rostership: 6.4%

While Woods might be on the back-nine of his career, he’s become a security blanket for Stroud, having tallied six receptions in both Weeks 1 and 2 for 54 and 75 yards, respectively. The one-time Super Bowl champion has amassed over 7,000 receiving yards in his 11-year career, and is still a gifted route runner who has a nose for finding space.

Verdict

Go with Dell over Woods. I think they’re both solid options in the Texans offense since the Texans are going to be playing from behind a lot and passing, but I like Dell more. Collins is the team’s clear WR1, but Dell still found a way to make his presence known. The rookie is worth taking a shot on, and could be a FLEX option for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.