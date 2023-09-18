Is Matt Breida or Gary Brightwell worth a waiver wire add with Saquon Barkley out?

The New York Giants put together a historic come from behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but in the process they lost their RB1, Saquon Barkley. Barkley suffered an ankle sprain with second remaining in the game.

We now know that Barkley doesn’t have a high ankle sprain, which is good news, but he will miss this Thursday, and possibly two more games after that, per Adam Schefter.

An MRI showed that Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

The Giants face the 49ers on Thursday night, and then the Seahawks in Week 4 and the Dolphins in Week 5.

Giants, RBs, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell: Week 3 waiver wire

The Giants don’t have a clear backup to Barkley that is poised to take over a big workload, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fantasy points to be had by his backups. The pecking order appears to be Matt Breida and then Gary Brightwell. These two will likely share work, but Breida was who came in for Barkley to end the game in Week 2.

Breida is in his eighth season and has shown to be a capable back when called upon, while Brightwell is in his fourth season and has 33 carries and eight receptions to his name. That doesn’t mean Brightwell can’t win touches, but it does look like Breida will get his chance first. Breida’s ability as a receiver will likely be useful, as he probably isn’t going to put together big rushing games while Barkley is out. He should be more useful in PPR leagues.