Odds for 2023 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, September 29 from the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome, Italy. Match play between the United States team and the European team will continue through the weekend in foursome, four-ball, and singles formats.

The United States won the most recent Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, and will look to repeat their win for the first time since the early 1990s.

Team USA

Automatic qualifiers

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Captain’s picks

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Captain: Zach Johnson

Team Europe

Automatic qualifiers

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Matt Fitzpatrick

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Captain’s picks

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Justin Rose

Shane Lowry

Nicolai Hojgaard

Captain: Luke Donald

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which tees off Friday, September 29. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ryder Cup Opening Odds

United States: -120

Europe: +125

Tie: +1200 *

*A tie means the USA retains the Cup as the current holders, but is separated for betting purposes. Both teams having exactly 14 points at the end of the 28 matches in Rome is the only score that results in tie cashing.