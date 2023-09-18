 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for 2023 Ryder Cup

The field is set for the 2023 Ryder Cup, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, September 29 from the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome, Italy. Match play between the United States team and the European team will continue through the weekend in foursome, four-ball, and singles formats.

The United States won the most recent Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, and will look to repeat their win for the first time since the early 1990s.

Team USA

Automatic qualifiers

Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Xander Schauffele

Captain’s picks

Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
Sam Burns
Rickie Fowler
Collin Morikawa

Captain: Zach Johnson

Team Europe

Automatic qualifiers

Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Matt Fitzpatrick
Viktor Hovland
Tyrrell Hatton
Robert MacIntyre

Captain’s picks

Tommy Fleetwood
Sepp Straka
Ludvig Aberg
Justin Rose
Shane Lowry
Nicolai Hojgaard

Captain: Luke Donald

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which tees off Friday, September 29. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ryder Cup Opening Odds

United States: -120
Europe: +125
Tie: +1200 *

*A tie means the USA retains the Cup as the current holders, but is separated for betting purposes. Both teams having exactly 14 points at the end of the 28 matches in Rome is the only score that results in tie cashing.

