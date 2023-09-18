Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, September 18

With less than three weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Monday, September 18 is a bit light as teams travel after the weekend, and it’s also short on no-doubt names. Still, there are both high-risk, high-reward plays and some under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, September 18

Pitchers to stream

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — At this point, we know what Quantrill is: He throws a ton of strikes, doesn’t miss a ton of bats and can consistently go deep into games when Cleveland’s strong defense is turning those balls in play into outs (80th-percentile average exit velocity). That’s been the case in each of the righty’s last three outings, all of which have been quality starts — with three runs combined over his last 18 innings. He’s locked into the Guardians rotation, and the schedule is pretty friendly from here: Quantrill gets the Royals on Monday, and if you’re looking for ratio help (and/or quality starts), he’s worth an add.

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins — Cabrera was used as a bulk guy following an opener in his last appearance, and he gave us the full Edward Cabrera Experience: 4.2 innings, one run, one hit, five Ks ... and a whopping six walks. The righty has among the worst walk rates in baseball, and that wildness just seems to be a part of his game at this point. Still, the stuff is electric, and his ceiling is sky-high if he’s around the strike zone — just look at his first outing in August, when he struck out eight over four shutout innings (while walking just two) against the fearsome Dodgers. He’ll start outright on Monday in a matchup with the Mets, who’ve been worse against righties than lefties of late.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, September 18.