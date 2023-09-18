Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Braves on Monday, September 18

The Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) take on the Atlanta Braves (96-53) in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, September 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phils, and Kyle Wright will pitch for the Braves. Atlanta wrapped up the NL East last week, while the Phillies are now looking to strengthen their hold on the top Wild Card spot — and home-field advantage in the first round come October.

Atlanta enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philly coming in at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Phillies-Braves picks: Monday, September 18

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee)

Braves

Day-to-day: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (right calf tightness)

Out: RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), RP Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation), SP Michael Soroka (right forearm inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Kyle Wright

Wheeler’s most recent start was against the Braves earlier this month. In five innings on the mound, he let up six earned runs, including three home runs. In his latest road start, he kept the Padres runless over six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. Earlier this season, he had an impressive road outing against the Braves, allowing no runs in eight innings and recording seven strikeouts.

Wright made his return from a shoulder injury last week against the Phillies, and he seriously struggled. In three innings on the mound, he allowed six earned runs. Wright has pitched in just six games this season, and he has not performed well in his road starts.

Over/Under pick

The last series between the Braves and Phillies was fairly high-scoring from both offenses, and the Phillies continued to hit well in their latest series. With Wright facing the Phils, and given Wheeler’s most recent performance against the Braves, I’m going with the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won two of three in their latest series against the Cardinals, and the Braves were swept by the Marlins but still clinched their division. I’ll take the Phillies here. They’re playing for a Wild Card bid, and sending out one of their best to pitch as they attempt to grab some big wins here. Wright won’t do much against the Phillies.

Pick: Phillies +120