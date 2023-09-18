Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 26 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially into the final month of the fantasy baseball season, and with precious weeks remaining to make a move, roster management is even more critical than usual. Spring rankings are out the window; now it’s all about who can get your team to the finish line. And while everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 26

Hitters to stream

Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox — I realize that those of you who actually spent a draft pick on Moncada this spring — look, third base was rough, OK? — might not want to hear this, but the mercurial infielder has been scorching hot of late. After battling injuries and ineffectiveness all year, Moncada is .326/.370/.558 with three homers over his last 12 games, and the go-nowhere White Sox have no reason not to plug him in at third base every single day. Chicago also gets among the best offensive matchups of any team in the league this week, with three games against the Nationals’ abysmal rotation (starters’ ERA in September: 8.53) and then three games at Fenway Park.

Jurickson Profar, OF, San Diego Padres — The Padres signed old friend Profar to a Minor League at the start of the month out of desperation as much as anything else, but now he finds himself an integral part of San Diego’s lineup — even more so after Matt Carpenter joined Ji-Man Choi and Jake Cronenworth on the IL on Friday. Profar has 10 hits over his first seven games back with the Friars, and he figures to hit near the top of the order in juicy series against Rockies (7.24 starters’ ERA since September 1) and Cardinals (5.85).

Mark Canha, 1B/OF, Milwaukee Brewers — Canha has been a god-send for the Brewers offense of late. The 34-year-old is slashing a robust .303/.394/.459 across 142 plate appearances since joining the team back in August, slotting in as an everyday player for a Milwaukee squad that’s desperate for some right-handed pop in its lineup. We know who Canha is as a player at this point — great OBP skills, not a ton of power, a little speed — but anyone is capable of getting hot for a few weeks, and I’d suggest riding this one out (especially considering how hitter-friendly Miller Park is, and especially considering that the Brew Crew get the Cardinals and Marlins — and three lefty starters — this week).