Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 26

Congratulations: With just two weekends left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either deep into your fantasy playoffs or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: relievers.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 26 relief pitcher targets

Julian Merryweather, RP, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 3.6%

Adbert Alzolay’s recent injury has created a vacuum in the ninth for Chicago, one that Merryweather seems to be filling. The former Blue Jays righty has been solid all year, with a 3.09 ERA and 91 Ks over 67 innings, but he’s particularly turned it on of late — with just one run and two hits allowed over his last 11 appearances. It was Merryweather who got the Cubs’ first save opportunity without Alzolay available last week, and he pitched the ninth and 10th innings of a tie game in Saturday’s eventual extra-innings loss. Alzolay still hasn’t stepped back onto a mound, so this could be Merryweather’s job for the rest of the year.

Chris Martin, RP, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 3.1%

Kenley Jansen is reportedly set to return off the COVID list for the Red Sox at some point this week, but the All-Star hasn’t looked right for a while now, whether due to illness or his repeated hamstring issues. Boston hasn’t produced a ton of save opportunities of late, but Martin is the most likely candidate to get them: The righty hasn’t been scored upon since late July, a span of 18 games, and his main competition, John Schreiber, has struggled a bit of late. Even if Jansen returns promptly, Martin could wind up giving his share of ninth-inning work — and will at worst smooth out your ratios.

Tyler Kinley, RP, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 0.7%

Kinley notched two saves this week, emerging as the latest man in the ninth inning for Bud Black and the Rockies. He’s been good since coming off the IL at the start of the month, with a 2.57 ERA over seven appearances — six of which involved the ninth. Again, it’s the Rockies; lack of consistent chances and Coors Field caveats apply. But clear-cut closers don’t become available at this time of year very often, and Kinley could hold it together for the last couple of weeks.

Kirby Yates, RP, Atlanta Braves

Roster percentage: 1.5%

Yates has notched two saves this month, and he has a 2.84 ERA over 20 appearances dating back to late July — far better than incumbent Raisel Iglesias, who’s allowed five runs (with two blown saves) in five September appearances so far. Especially given Iglesias’ recurring shoulder issues this season, Atlanta could want to give him a break with an eye toward October; should his usage change, Yates would be the likely beneficiary as the best of the Braves’ healthy options — with Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Dylan Lee on the IL, Yates would seem to be higher in the pecking order than guys like Joe Jimenez and Michael Tonkin, while AJ Minter flamed out of the role already when Iglesias was on the shelf earlier in the year.