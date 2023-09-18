NFL weather forecast for Week 2 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 2 of the NFL season is nearly over and it comes to a complete end after the final game of the week, a Monday night football AFC North tilt between the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) and Cleveland Browns (1-0) from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ABC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Browns vs. Steelers on Week 2 MNF

Forecast

The weather in Pittsburgh throughout the day on Monday isn’t going to be the best, cloudy most of the day with a slight chance of showers here and there. The latest chance of showers happens between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., so nothing to make an impact during the game itself, but it may impact the field conditions just a couple hours before kickoff.

The high for the day is 73 with a low of 51. Overall, there’s a 40% chance of rain and winds gusting as high as 17 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

Now, that forecast may seem like it could have a big impact, and it very well may. But the outlook for the three or four hours during the game is much better than the overall day in Pittsburgh.

There’s just a 2% chance of rain Monday night in Pittsburgh, though showers earlier could impact how slippery the field is. Wind gusts could get as high as 12 mph during the time the game is being played, which isn’t insignificant, but it’s not crazy either.

Expect a slightly larger run game presence than if the game was in a dome. But this is the AFC North, they thrive in bad weather so it shouldn’t impact the game too much.