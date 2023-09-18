Here’s how the public is betting Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North rivalry to finish Week 2. Cleveland heads into this game at 1-0 after handling the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, while the Steelers were dominated in their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA and will air on ABC.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Browns vs. Steelers

Spread: Browns -2

The public and the big money is on this. 76% of bets while 79% of the money is coming in on Cleveland. It seems many people bought in after the Browns handily win over the Bengals. The Steelers also looked awful in their opening matchup which pushes people away from Pittsburgh. It would not surprise me to see Pittsburgh cover here. This game is in Pittsburgh and you know their fans will show out.

Over/Under: 38

There is a slight difference in betting percentages here. 55% of the public is on the over, while 43% of the money is on the over. So we have a bit of an edge in favor of the under from the big money bettors. That is understandable as the Browns were carried by their defense in Week 1. Pittsburgh did not look good defensively, but they need a bounce back in front of the home crowd.

Moneyline: Browns -135, Steelers +114

71% of the bets are coming in on Browns moneyline, while 68% of the money is coming in on them. In Pittsburgh, there is good value on the Steelers to me. Without Cameron Hayward, their defensive line is in some trouble. But the Browns are expected to be without their top wide receiver in Amari Cooper, which will hurt them in a big way. Deshaun Watson is not as good as some think and that should show tonight.