Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 2

The NFL wraps up Week 2 on Monday with a doubleheader on ESPN and ABC. The Panthers host the Saints at 7:15 p.m. and the Steelers host the Browns at 8:15 p.m. In the meantime, we’ve got updated Super Bowl 58 odds following a wild Sunday of Week 2 action.

Who had the best Week 2 performance?

The Cowboys have continued to dominate and have now outscored their first two opponents 70-10. They ran all over the Jets on both ends of the field in Week 2 after crushing the Giants in a Week 1 shutout. I know, I know, it always feels like it’ll be the Cowboys’ year at this point in the season. But they are looking undeniably good.

The Chiefs had a strong defensive performance to hold off the Jaguars and grab their first win on Sunday, and the Bills grabbed three passing and two rushing touchdowns over the Raiders in another of the best performances of the week.

Which 2-0 teams are likely to come back to earth?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 after Week 2, and while the Baker Mayfield era in Tampa has already surpassed expectations, I don’t think this will last forever. They had something of a gimme with the Bears at home in Week 2, and while the Bucs have a solid shot at winning the NFC South this season, we shouldn’t be reading into this start too much.

The same goes for the Falcons — their run game has looked great with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, but it took a few miracles for that comeback win against the Packers to come together, and while they could win the NFC South, I don’t see them as true contenders. The Commanders have also started the season 2-0, but the next two weeks against the Bills and the Eagles should see that evened out.

Which 0-2 teams are likely to rebound and have a shot at the Super Bowl?

The only team that I legitimately see overcoming this 0-2 start is the Cincinnati Bengals, and even they look shaky right now. However, the Bengals started 0-2 last year and were very close to reaching the Super Bowl after finishing strong, so we could see that again if the offense is able to get back to their usual level of play.

The Vikings have also started 0-2, and with the offensive talent that they bring to the table, I do see them turning it around sooner rather than later and having a shot at a playoff run.

Which surprise teams through two weeks are looking like legit Super Bowl contenders?

It may not be a total surprise, but the Cowboys are the only team who haven’t been to a Super Bowl in the last few years that are looking like legitimate contenders. It is, of course, still very early in the season, and there are a lot of teams sparking interest — the Lions, the Dolphins, and the Bills are all looking impressive. But the Cowboys are the only team I can fairly say look like contenders this early.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 3, and how they compare with the opening numbers, the preseason, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.