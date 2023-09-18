Breaking down the top 32 D/STs in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 brought us yet another big D/ST performance from the Cowboys, as Micah Parsons and company swarmed Zach Wilson and the Jets. Dallas’s D/ST now has two touchdowns, 10 sacks, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal in just two games!

There is no doubt that the Cowboys are the D/ST to have this week as well, as they take on Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals. They will face better offenses at some point, but not this week.

Streaming options for Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

The Chiefs have Chris Jones back and it made a big difference against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 2. This week they’ll face a Bears team that is reeling and can’t do much of anything on offense through two games. The Chiefs will likely get a lead in this one and keep Justin Fields throwing the ball, which should lead to sacks and turnovers.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud has shown some good things in his first two games, but he has been sacked 11 times. He’ll be on the road and the Jaguars are just rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues.

Week 3 fantasy football D/ST rankings