Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 in 10-team leagues

With two weeks of the fantasy football season in the books, there’s never a bad time to take a pulse check of your roster. If you find yourself in a smaller league of 10 teams, there’s a likelihood that you can pick up a gem off the waiver wire, so long as he’s still available. Among the names to watch out for this week is a quarterback with no shortage of weapons, a pair of true blue RB1s, and a potential emerging WR1 in the AFC East.

Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 59.5% ESPN

Purdy is a solid option if you are a fantasy manager without a top-10 quarterback, either by choice or as a result of injury. Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and followed up with a solid performance in Week 2 against an equally stout Rams defense. The second-year signal-caller even had a nice QB sneak for a goal-line touchdown, underscoring some potential two-way fantasy value moving forward.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 58.9% ESPN

Cam Akers may be upset about the surprise inactive designation, but it only opened the door for Williams to break out onto the scene in Week 2. The second-year tailback logged a score on the ground and through the air against the San Francisco 49ers and was solid on the ground with an average of 3.6 yards per carry. If he has a firm grasp on the RB1 job, his future upside should only increase when Cooper Kupp returns to the fold.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 29.5% ESPN

With Jonathan Taylor still out for at least two more games, Moss is the clear-cut best option at running back for the Colts. Moss had 18 carries for 88 yards and a rushing score. He also had four receptions for 19 yards to give him 20.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. With starting running backs a dime a dozen at this point of the fantasy season, Moss is worth a waiver wire add. He could also see added touches if Richardson is still in concussion protocol by Week 3.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

Rostership: 38.5% ESPN

It remains to be seen whether Bourne pans out to be New England’s WR1, but some impressive red-zone work has him worthy of an add off the waiver wire this week. He finished with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense. The Patriots’ 54 pass attempts led the league in Week 1, and if Bill O’Brien’s offense allows Mac Jones to make plays through the air, it should only five Bournce more opportunities as the season rolls along.