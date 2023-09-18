Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up, we’re looking ahead to fantasy lineups for Week 3. Here are some of our favorite picks at kicker who may be available on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 3

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 46.6%

Dicker had 12 fantasy points in Week 1 and grabbed 10 in Week 2. The Chargers face the Vikings next week, and the Eagles attempted three field goals against Minnesota this past week. Dicker has been very consistent this season and has not yet missed a field goal.

Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 32.1%

Moody, the star rookie out of Michigan, has grabbed 14 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks for the 49ers. He went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts against the Rams, including an attempt from 57 yards out. The Niners face the Giants in Week 3. Moody looks like a must-add option right now.

Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: 26.5%

McManus was the star of the offense for the Jaguars in Week 2, making three of three field goals for the Jags’ nine final points. He has not yet missed an FG attempt this season, and he grabbed 10 points in the loss to the Chiefs today. The Jaguars face the Texans in Week 3.