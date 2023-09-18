Tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up, we look ahead to Week 3 fantasy lineups. Which tight ends may be available on the waiver wire and are worth adding this upcoming week? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy football waiver wire: TE pickups for Week 3

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 49.2%

LaPorta has become a key piece of the Lions’ strong passing game. Jared Goff targeted LaPorta six times in Week 2, and he caught five passes for 63 yards in the win. The Lions take on the Falcons and the Packers in the next two weeks and can be expected to continue with a similar passing scheme going forward. LaPorta also had five receptions in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 39%

Everett caught three of three targets from Josh Herbert in the Chargers’ overtime loss today for 47 yards. While Everett is competing with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen for targets, he’s been doing a solid job whenever he gets a reception opportunity. Everett finished the 2022 season with 58 receptions and four touchdowns with the Chargers.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 35.2%

Okonkwo had zero receptions on two targets in Week 1, but improved in Week 2, catching four of four targets thrown his way for 35 yards. Okonkwo may not be a Week 3 starter, but he’s certainly worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Rostership: 33.9%

Henry and Mac Jones have a good rapport going on the field, and Henry grabbed five of six targets in Week 1, adding 56 yards and a touchdown. Henry is going to be a solidly consistent option at tight end, if never particularly flashy.