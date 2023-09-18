Wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

As the fantasy football season turns the page toward Week 3, there’s never a better time to bolster your roster through the waiver wire. This past weekend of football saw no shortage of breakout performances from wide receivers, which means there will be more than a handful of names as hot commodities. Here are a few players to target ahead of Week 3.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 3

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Rostership: 38.4% ESPN

It remains to be seen whether Bourne pans out to be New England’s WR1, but some impressive red-zone work has him worthy of an add off the waiver wire this week. He finished with six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense. The Patriots’ 54 pass attempts led the league in Week 1, and if Bill O’Brien’s offense allows Mac Jones to make plays through the air, it should only give Bourne more opportunities as the season rolls along.

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 30% ESPN

Puka Nacua may be garnering all the attention in Los Angeles, but don’t let that underscore how Atwell has been efficient to start the season. Through two weeks, the Rams wideout is averaging 16.6 PPR fantasy points per game and 8.5 targets per game in the same period. Cooper Kupp’s eventual return may eat into Atwell’s opportunities, but with Los Angeles ranking top 10 in pass attempts per game, the pass-heavy scheme should give Atwell nice flex value as his fantasy floor.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 24.1% ESPN

The Saints wideout totaled 100 combined scrimmage yards to go with a touchdown in Week 1, and he may have carved himself a nice role as a dynamic playmaker. His 19.0 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 made him WR12, which is encouraging given that quarterback Derek Carr should only get more acclimated in New Orleans’ offense moving forward. Shaheed also has a pair of advantageous matchups with the Packers and Buccaneers on the docket, meaning he could have a strong upside in the short term.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 4.4% ESPN

Reynolds followed up a strong Week 1 with an even better Week 2 performance, finishing with five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He totaled 23.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and is sitting comfortably as the Lions’ WR2 option, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Reynolds has accumulated nine grabs for 146 yards and two scores through two weeks, making him a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week.