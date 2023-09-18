Running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

As we look ahead to Week 3 of the fantasy football season, let’s take a look at which running backs may be available and worth adding from the waiver wire in the week ahead.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RB pickups for Week 3

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 58.9%

Kyren Williams is having a breakout month with the Rams. It’s unclear what the situation is with Cam Akers in Los Angeles right now (he was a healthy scratch in Week 2 and Williams was named the RB1), but Williams’ stock is rising very quickly. While he’s rostered in over half of ESPN fantasy leagues right now, he may still be available on the waiver wire in plenty of leagues after this week.

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 29.5%

With Jonathan Taylor still out, Moss is the top running back option on the Colts right now and grabbed 88 yards on the ground and a touchdown in Week 2. He was out in Week 1, still recovering from a broken arm sustained preseason, but should be a consistent performer going forward in Indianapolis.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 31.9%

With JK Dobbins out, Edwards is the new RB1 in Baltimore. While he’s still competing with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the run game, Edwards has already made an impact this season. Edwards had 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 29.6%

Hill is another solid option in Baltimore right now. He didn’t have the same yardage numbers as Edwards in Week 2, but he had more touches. Hill had 11 carries for 41 yards and three receptions for 12 yards against the Bengals. Both Edwards and Hill are good options for any roster right now.