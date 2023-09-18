QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in 2-QB leagues for Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

After a week filled with miserable QB performances, we got some bounce backs in Week 2. Geno Smith was among the top QBs on Sunday, leading the Seahawks to a comeback win over the Lions. Giants QB Daniel Jones had the second half of his career in a comeback 31-28 win over the Cardinals, doing damage through the air and on the ground. Here we’ll go over some QBs to target on the waiver wire for 2-QB leagues.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Pickups for 2-QB leagues in Week 3

Mac Jones, Patriots

Rostership: 23 percent

Don’t look now but the Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since 2001. It took a while, but this New England team should do a lot of trailing in games this season. Jones has just under 40 fantasy points through two games, which is serviceable. He wasn’t great in Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins, throwing for 231 yards and a TD. In deeper 2-QB leagues, Jones should have a good floor most weeks.

Sam Howell, Commanders

Rostership: 20 percent

Don’t look now but the Commanders are 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Under Rex Grossman. Anyway, Howell threw for 299 yards and two TDs in a narrow 35-33 win over the Broncos in Week 2. Washington’s offense is rounding into form and there’s a lot of talent surrounding Howell. Washington’s schedule isn’t easy, which may make Howell a tough start on some weeks. But one thing that does stand out early on with Howell is the lack of rushing production. Howell has been sacked 10 times through two games and has just four carries for 24 yards and a TD. The Commanders could look to get Howell scrambling a bit more or give him some designed runs. If the rushing upside starts to develop, Howell could be a solid start each week.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Rostership: 15 percent

Don’t look — Okay, we won’t use the same first sentence for a third graf. But we could do it. Mayfield and the Bucs are 2-0 after many believed the tank would be on. Sure, it was the Chicago Bears’ defense, but Mayfield posted 317 yards and a TD in Tampa Bay’s win in Week 2. We all kind of just assumed the Bucs would regress without Tom Brady. What we didn’t realize is there’s still plenty of talent on the offense. WR Mike Evans went off for six catches for 171 yards and a TD. RB Rachaad White had over 20 touches with over 100 total yards and a TD. Tampa Bay’s defense is decent enough to keep the team in games. As long as Mayfield is protected and doesn’t make mistakes, he should be fantasy relevant in 2-QB and Superflex leagues.

CJ Stroud, Texans

Rostership: 9 percent

The Texans took another L in Week 2 but showed some signs of progress on offense. After scoring nine points and failing to find the end zone in Week 1, the Texans posted 20 points in a loss to Indianapolis on Sunday. Stroud was forced to throw the ball a ton, which should be a trend all season. Stroud completed 30-of-47 passes for almost 400 yards and two TDs. WR Nico Collins and Tank Dell appear to be good enough targets for Stroud. That chemistry should build throughout the season. Houston has a soft schedule and should still be trailing most games. If that’s the case, Stroud should continue to air it out. You won’t get Week 2 out of Stroud in every game. But that’s his ceiling — 350-400 yards and a few TDs.