Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 3 of 2023 NFL season

With two weeks of the fantasy football season already in the books, you may be looking to bolster your roster or plug some holes due to injuries. We’ve already seen a handful of quarterbacks catch the injury bug and as one of the most important positions on your roster, it’s imperative to have an ample starter in your lineup.

We’ve got the rundown on the names to keep an eye on through the waiver wire ahead of Week 3.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 3

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 39.6% ESPN

Love finished 14/25 for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 while adding two carries for 23 yards on the ground. Through two weeks he’s thrown six touchdowns without an interception, and that’s despite playing without the likes of Christian Watson in back-to-back weeks. He’s now averaging 21.7 fantasy points per game to start the season and could have tremendous value with Aaron Jones and Watson eventually returning in the near future.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Rostership: 12.4% ESPN

One week may be a small sample size, but Jones looked promising with Bill O’Brien back in the fold as his offensive coordinator. He finished 35/54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in Week 1, despite averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt. Playing from behind was surely a factor in throwing for over 300 yards, but the emergence of Kendrick Bourne adds some intrigue to Jones’ value.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 10.2% ESPN

Mayfield went 26/34 for 317 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Week 2, while adding six carries for 17 yards on the ground. The former No. 1 overall pick was solid against the Vikings in Week 1, and then he went on to put an even better performance on Sunday. His passing yards marked his first 300-yard effort since Week 5 of the 2021 season, and his growing rapport with Mike Evans should have fantasy managers intrigued about his upside. He has a tough bout with the Eagles on deck, but playing at home gives him a nice cushion in Week 3.

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 0.8% ESPN

No one expected the Cardinals to give the New York Giants a battle in Week 2, much less for Dobbs to put on a clinic as the starter. He finished 21/31 for 228 yards and a passing touchdown while adding three carries for 41 yards and a rushing score. His 25.22 fantasy points make him QB3 in scoring leading into Sunday Night Football. Dobbs is far from a streaming option in the short term with matchups against the Cowboys and the 49ers on the horizon. But, he could be worth a stash on the roster to monitor going forward.