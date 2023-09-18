Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3

Two weeks of the fantasy football season is in the books, and managers are beginning to identify areas to address on their rosters. Whether it be due to injuries or a draft pick that didn’t pan out, there should be more than a few options on the waiver wire to help plug the holes on the roster. Ahead of Week 3, we have the best targets that includes a solid streaming option at quarterback, a short-term RB1, and a pair of receivers with some WR2 upside.

Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Gardner Minshew, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 0.2% ESPN

This pickup may purely be for the fantasy managers who had Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback for the season. The No. 4 overall pick was ruled out for the remainder of Week 2, and the veteran backup in Minshew performed admirably in his absence. Minshew finished 19/23 for 174 yards with a touchdown, totaling 11.1 fantasy points. If Richardson is still in concussion protocol by Week 3, Minshew could be a decent streaming option in the short term.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 29.5% ESPN

With Jonathan Taylor still out for at least two more games, Moss is the clear-cut best option at running back for the Colts. Moss had 18 carries for 88 yards and a rushing score. He also had four receptions for 19 yards to give him 20.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. With starting running backs a dime a dozen at this point of the fantasy season, Moss is worth a waiver wire add. He could also see added touches if Richardson is still in concussion protocol by Week 3.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 4.4% ESPN

Reynolds followed up a strong Week 1 with an even better Week 2 performance, finishing with five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He totaled 23.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 2 and is sitting comfortably as the Lions’ WR2 option, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Reynolds has accumulated nine grabs for 146 yards and two scores through two weeks, making him a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week.

Robert Woods, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 6.2% ESPN

The 31-year-old still has something left in the tank after finishing with six catches for 74 yards and 13.4 PPR fantasy points. He’s clearly sitting behind Nico Collins as the most explosive option in the Texans’ receiving corps. But, his nine targets matched Collins in Week 2 and was just one fewer than Tank Dell (10). For fantasy managers in need of a decent flex option, Woods is worth a look on the waiver wire this week.