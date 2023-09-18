NFL weather forecast for Week 2 Monday Night Football Saints vs. Panthers, what it means for fantasy and betting

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) travel east to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1) to put a bow on Week 2 of the NFL season on Monday night. The game is set to start at 7:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Saints vs. Panthers on Week 2 MNF

Forecast

Monday night’s forecast for Charlotte is looking pretty nice, according to Accuweather. Tonight’s low temperature is 55 degrees, so pretty comfortable even if it gets to the coldest possibility. Wind gusts, at their absolute worst, will be 8 mph and there’s just a 2% chance of rain.

You couldn’t ask for a more perfect night for football this early on in the season.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather for this matchup seems to be pretty ideal for everybody involved. Not too hot, not too cold and very minimal chance of rain or strong winds.

But will that matter? After all, these two teams only put up 26 points combined last week when both were playing in domes.