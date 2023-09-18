NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Panthers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2

The Carolina Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints as one of the two Monday Night Football games happening in Week 2. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through our top NFL DFS Showdown picks and strategy on DraftKings for this game.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Panthers vs. Saints

Captain’s Picks

Jamaal Williams, RB, Saints ($13,200)

The Panthers gave up nearly 45 total fantasy points to running backs from the Atlanta Falcons last week, and now it’s Williams’ turn to take advantage of this matchup. Williams should continue to scoop up the lion’s share of carries with Alvin Kamara out. He was inefficient with 52 total yards on 20 touches last week against the Tennessee Titans, but that volume could translate to fantasy upside in a better matchup on Monday.

Chris Olave, WR, Saints ($17,100)

It’s clear that Olave is the top receiver for QB Derek Carr, and his 8 receptions on 10 targets for 112 yards last week furthered that notion. He’s also locked into a strong matchup, as the Panthers allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Olave was outstanding against Carolina last year, coming through for 14 catches on 25 targets for 207 receiving yards and a touchdown across two games.

FLEX Options

Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers ($8,600)

Sanders saw plenty of usage in his Carolina debut last week, taking 18 carries for 72 rushing yards while adding four catches (six targets) for 26 receiving yards as well. If the Panthers are going to continue utilizing Sanders in the passing game, then he will generate plenty of fantasy production this season. He’s a solid FLEX pick with borderline Captain appeal based on volume alone.

Blake Grupe, K, Saints ($4,200)

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under for this game is at 39.5 total points. That’s an indication that we probably won’t see a ton of scoring, especially from peripheral players with bargain salaries. With that in mind, it could make sense to give the kickers a look in DFS, and Grupe stands in as the best option. He tallied 12 fantasy points while going 3-for-3 on field goals last week, and he could see a similar number of attempts in this NFC South matchup.

Players to Avoid

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers ($9,600)

Young is a talented player, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a breakout is somewhere on the horizon. However, it doesn’t seem like that will take place against a tough New Orleans secondary. The Saints recorded three interceptions and three sacks against the Titans last week, and Young is very much still acclimating to life in the NFL.

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers ($6,600)

Young struggled last week, and so did Thielen while seeing two targets turn into two catches for 12 yards. It appears that the rookie quarterback is more content checking down to his running backs and tight ends, which could leave little room for Thielen to get opportunities, much like last week.