F1 schedule: Japanese Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

F1 is headed to Japan this weekend for some overnight racing at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix. The drivers will be racing at the Suzuka Circuit, which is southwest of Nagoya. The location of it means most of the events will be occurring late in the evening in the US, but everything will be available to watch on TV and via live stream if you want to watch the events in the early/late hours.

The only events outside of the too late hours will be the first and third practice. They are airing on Thursday and Friday at 10:30 p.m., respectively. The second practice and qualifying run at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and then the race itself airs at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Practice 3 will air on ESPNU while the rest of the events will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. All will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV. The race is the only event that will be re-aired during the day in the US. A re-airing of the race will show at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS and at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Max Verstappen is once again favored at DraftKings Sportsbook, even after an off weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix last week. His record race win streak was snapped as the Red Bull team struggled throughout. However, he is back as a -360 favorite to win at the Suzuka Circuit. Teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +1100.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Japanese Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, September 21

10:30-11:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Friday, September 22

2:00-3:00 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:30-11:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, September 23

2:00-3:00 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, September 24

1:00 a.m. — Japanese Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN