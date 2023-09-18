Colorado’s Travis Hunter out three weeks after hit vs. Colorado State

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will be out at least three weeks according to Deion Sanders, who told Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports earlier this morning.

Coach Deion Sanders tells me that Travis Hunter will be out for 3 weeks. — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) September 18, 2023

The hit on Hunter looked like a cheap shot, and unfortunately one of the most talented players in all of college football is now out of contention for the Heisman Trophy.

Coach Prime said CB/WR Travis Hunter would be out “a few weeks” after taking this hit Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/EmM180Mp6D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

For the season Hunter has 16 catches for 213 yards through two games and most of one quarter, as well as nine total tackles, and interception and two pass breakups as the only true ironman in a Power Five conference.

The games Hunter will miss are crucial, as the 3-0 Buffs open the last season of Pac-12 play with Oregon, USC, and Arizona State the next three weeks. The Jacksonville State transfer came to Boulder along with his coach and plenty of other players that won the SWAC conference championship in 2022.

The Buffaloes are a 21-point underdog at Oregon on Saturday per DraftKings Sportsbook.