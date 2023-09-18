 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado’s Travis Hunter out three weeks after hit vs. Colorado State

The Heisman contender and two-way player will miss three crucial games for the Buffaloes

By Grace McDermott
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will be out at least three weeks according to Deion Sanders, who told Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports earlier this morning.

The hit on Hunter looked like a cheap shot, and unfortunately one of the most talented players in all of college football is now out of contention for the Heisman Trophy.

For the season Hunter has 16 catches for 213 yards through two games and most of one quarter, as well as nine total tackles, and interception and two pass breakups as the only true ironman in a Power Five conference.

The games Hunter will miss are crucial, as the 3-0 Buffs open the last season of Pac-12 play with Oregon, USC, and Arizona State the next three weeks. The Jacksonville State transfer came to Boulder along with his coach and plenty of other players that won the SWAC conference championship in 2022.

The Buffaloes are a 21-point underdog at Oregon on Saturday per DraftKings Sportsbook.

