Who is Nick Chubb’s backup for fantasy football?

Browns star running back Nick Chubb appears to have suffered a significant knee injury on Monday Night Football against the Steelers. The injury was so awful that the broadcast wouldn’t show a replay. It appears that Chubb will be out indefinitely.

Who is the Browns backup RB?

Chubb’s backup is Jerome Ford. Ford was a fifth round pick in the 2022 draft. He has speed and size, running a 4.46 40 at 5’11”, 210 pounds. Pierre Strong could also see some work, but Ford is the no-doubt starter with Chubb out and is a must pickup in all leagues.

The Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the league and should be able to support a running back who isn’t at the Chubb’s level of ability. Ford already caught a touchdown pass after Chubb was forced out, so we know he’s going to see some work as a receiver.