Josh Reynolds worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

Josh Reynolds had a big game with the Detroit Lions as they faced the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Reynolds was targeted six times by Jared Goff, just one less target than Amon-Ra St. Brown had, and caught five passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns in regulation. Reynolds led the Lions in receiving yards in Week 1 with 80, though he did not score.

The Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Week 3 waiver wire

The Lions are building on their last two seasons of improvement and are coming out as one of the most competitive offensive units of the season. Reynolds is a key piece of the Jared Goff-led offense, and has been seeing plenty of targets.

Reynolds is a very good option to grab off the waiver wire in Week 3 — he is rostered in under 5% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and whether or not you choose to use him against the Falcons, he’s a great option to have in your back pocket as a manager.