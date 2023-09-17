Zack Moss worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

With Jonathan Taylor still out for the Colts on the PUP list, running back Zack Moss has made a big impact on the Indianapolis run game. In their Week 2 win over the Texans, Moss had 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and grabbed four receptions for another 19 yards. In Week 1, he sat out as he recovered from a broken arm.

The Indianapolis Colts face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Colts RB Zack Moss: Week 3 waiver wire

Moss is rostered in just 29.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues. As long as Taylor is out, Moss is a good RB option to have on your roster. He’s the unchallenged RB1 on this team and will be seeing the majority of touches. If quarterback Anthony Richardson remains out next week as he goes through concussion protocol, we can expect Moss and the run game to see plenty of action against the Falcons.