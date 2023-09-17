Tank Dell worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell had a really nice performance in the team’s 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie wideout garnered the most targets from rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and made the most of them.

Below, we’ll take a look at Dell’s day in Week 2 and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans WR Tank Dell: Week 3 waiver wire

Dell ended up hauling in seven of 10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He averaged 10.3 yards per catch, so his skill as an intermediate option that can move the chains will come in handy moving forward. It was a significant boost following his debut, where he caught a modest three receptions for 34 yards.

Dell is rostered in just 3.9% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on waiver wires this week.