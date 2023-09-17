Jayden Reed worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jaylen Reed is having himself an afternoon in the team’s Week 2 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie has made a huge impact in just his second game as a pro and has done his part in the Pack potentially picking up their second victory of the season.

Below, we’ll take a look at Reed’s day in Week 2 and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Packers WR Jaylen Reed: Week 3 waiver wire

As of this writing, Reed has hauled in four of six targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. This comes on the heels of him catching two targets for 48 yards in his debut against the Chicago Bears last week and he’s emerging as a quality red zone option for quarterback Jordan Love.

Reed is rostered in just 11.2% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on the waiver wire this week.