Colts QB Anthony Richardson scores twice, goes to locker room in second quarter in Week 2 vs. Texans

Update — Richardson was injured in the second quarter and was forced to go to the locker room.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is already having himself a nice day against the Houston Texans this afternoon and could be one of the top fantasy QB’s by the end of the day. Midway through the first quarter, the rookie has gone 5-6 for 50 yards through the air and has broken off two rushing touchdowns to put the Colts on top 14-0.

Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game!



: #INDvsHOU on FOX⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/QfJYDVcoD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Richardson was the sixth-ranked QB from last week, when he finished with 223 passing yards, one TD, one INT, plus another 40 yards on the ground with a rushing TD. So Richardson is up to three rushing TDs no the season in just about one and a quarter football games in the NFL. With this many points early on in Week 2, Richardson could be trending toward being the top overall QB play in DFS and fantasy.

The good part is the game script looks intact. The Texans just scored a TD to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. So if this game remains competitive, Richardson shouldn’t be held back or forced to hand the ball off a ton. The Colts have opted to throw against a vulnerable Texans’ defense early on. RB Zack Moss is back in the lineup after missing Week 1. He only had a few carries early on.