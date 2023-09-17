 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Glazer: Cam Akers to be inactive in Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Rams will roll with Kyren Williams as the starter moving forward

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Cam Akers #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Rams won 30-13. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be moving on from Cam Akers, yet again, as Jay Glazer reports that Akers will be inactive and put on the trade block. Akers saw his lead back roll disappear in Week 1 as Kyren Williams led the way when it matter most.

Akers appeared to be gone last season as well, and Glazer reported that he was indeed out the door, but the team was able to reconcile their differences and Akers continued to play for the Rams. This time I’d expect they are truly done with each other, but we shall see.

Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans are next up on the depth chart. We’ll see who gets the work in today’s game, but Williams is the no-doubt lead back at this point.

