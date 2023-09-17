Glazer: Cam Akers to be inactive in Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be moving on from Cam Akers, yet again, as Jay Glazer reports that Akers will be inactive and put on the trade block. Akers saw his lead back roll disappear in Week 1 as Kyren Williams led the way when it matter most.

Cam Akers is a healthy scratch and possibly on the trade block according to Jay Glazer pic.twitter.com/BB4svSoBGj — Tommy (@RamTommyInLA) September 17, 2023

Akers appeared to be gone last season as well, and Glazer reported that he was indeed out the door, but the team was able to reconcile their differences and Akers continued to play for the Rams. This time I’d expect they are truly done with each other, but we shall see.

Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans are next up on the depth chart. We’ll see who gets the work in today’s game, but Williams is the no-doubt lead back at this point.