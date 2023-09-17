Report: Falcons to split carries between RBs Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson in Week 2 vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season. They are coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers and a successful debut of rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Despite having some impressive pass-catchers, Week 1’s win was secured by how well the top two running backs played for Atlanta. The Falcons are expected to deploy a split backfield in Week 2.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Expect the #Falcons to split carries with their two stellar backs; #Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) will play today; The #Bears want Justin Fields to air it out… plus a backfield adjustment. pic.twitter.com/D4Bge1bja7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Allgeier led the ground attack with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. He added three receptions for 19 yards through the air. Robinson had 10 carries for 56 yards and brought in all six of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. Third-string running back Cordarelle Patterson wasn’t active in Week 1 and could figure to get a touch or two, but the backfield likely runs (pun intended) through Allgeier and Robinson.

For fantasy, you will start Robinson in all league formats and sizes. He is used both on the ground and through the air, with quarterback Desmond Ridder looking his way early and often. Green Bay isn’t expected to be at full strength with injuries to RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson, which could force the Falcons to run more late if they are ahead.

Allgeier was surprised last week with his workload. The split backfield keeps him fantasy-relevant but in larger leagues. He is a tough start in 10-team leagues or smaller, but he could be a flex play if you’re dealing with several injuries. In 12-team leagues or larger, make sure to find a spot for him.