Fantasy football impact of Bears RB D’Onta Foreman being inactive for Week 2

Update — Foreman is officially inactive for Week 2 vs. the Bucs.

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Bears head into the game 0-1 after a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Veteran running back D’Onta Foreman had seven total touches in the loss but is expected to be a healthy scratch in Week 2. This likely means Khalil Herbert and rookie RB Roschon Johnson will lead the Chicago backfield.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Expect the #Falcons to split carries with their two stellar backs; #Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) will play today; The #Bears want Justin Fields to air it out… plus a backfield adjustment. pic.twitter.com/D4Bge1bja7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Week 1’s game script favored the pass late, but Herbert led the backfield in work. He finished with nine carries for 27 yards and brought in three of his five targets for 37 additional yards. In his NFL debut, Johnson had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. He added 35 more yards from six receptions on seven targets, which tied for the team lead.

Herbert is considered the lead back for those looking to set DFS or fantasy lineups. He will face a Bucs defense that limited the Minnesota Vikings rushing attack in Week 1. Alexander Mattison finished with 11 carries for 34 yards and added 10 yards and a score on three receptions. It will be a tough matchup, but Chicago is set on establishing the run early to help quarterback Justin Fields open up in the passing game. Herbert has solid value in 10-team leagues or larger, while Johnson would be a solid play in 12-team leagues, especially PPR scoring formats.