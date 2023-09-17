This is the Oklahoma State program that was supposed to run the new Big 12?

When Oklahoma and Texas officially makes the jump to the SEC next year, there will be a power vacuum atop the new-look Big 12. One of the teams that could potentially fill that void at the top is Oklahoma State.

The program has been consistent under long-time head coach Mike Gundy and there’s been years where the Cowboys have been on the periphery of the national championship conversation. Certainly the “other” school in the Bedlam Rivalry will take advantage of this opportunity.

Well, it doesn’t appear that will happen with some of the results as of late.

Oklahoma State was dominated by South Alabama at home on Saturday, falling flat to the Jaguars in an embarrassing 33-7 loss. The odd three-quarterback system of Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy, and Garret Rangel proved ineffective on offense and the defense was gashed by running back La’Damian Webb.

Throw in underwhelming performances against Central Arkansas and Arizona State and you get a Cowboys team that is on shaky footing heading into Big 12 play.