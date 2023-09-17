Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys had strong performances from their defense and special teams en route to a 40-0 win against the New York Giants last week. Next up is a Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, as two of the better defenses in the NFL face-off.

A couple of injury delegations have the Cowboys with a possible shuffle in their receiving corps. With Brandin Cooks a game-time decision, Michael Gallup can be a potential WR-2 for the week. Is he worth the start against a stingy Jets secondary?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup had one catch for 10 yards in Week 1, only appearing in two snaps. His low usage was due in part to the huge lead Dallas got out to, but overall Gallup hasn’t shown much promise since a breakout 2019.

Start or sit in Week 2 PPR leagues?

No. Although Cooks may not suit up, Gallup doesn’t fare well against an extremely talented group like New York. Last week Jets S Jordan Whitehead picked off Josh Allen three times. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, Gallup would be next man up but it’s unlikely he has any sort of productive outing. The Cowboys are likely to give Tony Pollard more touches in the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 2 standard leagues?

No. They’re plenty of streaming options who have a better opportunity at the position. Gallup has struggled to stay healthy since a breakout second-year when he had 1,107 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns. Gallup has not eclipsed 500 receiving yards in the last two seasons.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Gallup

George Pickens likely gets more targets against the Cleveland Browns this week. Diontae Johnson is on the shelf for a few games and Pickens is expected to be WR-1 for the Steelers.

Jahan Dotson is a second option as the Penn State product saw seven targets for the Commanders in Week 1. Dotson faces the Broncos who allowed Jakobi Meyers to grab 9 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs.