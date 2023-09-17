Opening odds for Week 4 of 2023 college football season

Here are the opening lines for the biggest games of Week 4 of the 2023 college football season. We’ve used DraftKings Sportsbook where available, and for other lines not available as of yet, we add from Circa Sports in Nevada.
UAB vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -39
Point total: 53
Rutgers vs. No. 2 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -25
Point total: 45.5
No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor
Point spread: Texas -14
Point total: 52.5
No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson
Point spread: FSU -2.5
Point total: 55
No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State
Point spread: USC -30.5
Point total: 58.5
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Point spread: Oho State -3
Point total: 54
No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State
Point spread: Penn State -14
Point total: 41.5
Cal vs. No. 8 Washington
Point spread: Washington -21
Point total: 22
No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -19.5
Point total: 70
No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah
Point spread: Utah -4.5
Point total: 51.5
Arkansas vs. LSU
Point spread: LSU -18
Point total: 57
No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -6.5
Point total: 53.5
No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 21 Washington State
Point spread: Oregon State -2
Point total: 56
No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati
Point spread: Oklahoma -13
Point total: 60.5
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Pitt
Point spread: North Carolina -5.5
Point total: 50.5
No. 18 Duke vs. UConn
Point spread: Duke -23
Point total: 48
No. 20 Miami vs. Temple
Point spread: Miami -26
Point total: 53
UTSA vs. No. 23 Tennessee
Point spread: Tennessee -19
Point total: 56.5
Charlotte vs. No. 25 Florida
Point spread: Florida -27
Point total: 51