Opening odds for Week 4 of 2023 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 4 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By Collin Sherwin
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg celebrates a tackle during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the opening lines for the biggest games of Week 4 of the 2023 college football season. We’ve used DraftKings Sportsbook where available, and for other lines not available as of yet, we add from Circa Sports in Nevada.

UAB vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -39
Point total: 53

Rutgers vs. No. 2 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -25
Point total: 45.5

No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor

Point spread: Texas -14
Point total: 52.5

No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson

Point spread: FSU -2.5
Point total: 55

No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State

Point spread: USC -30.5
Point total: 58.5

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Point spread: Oho State -3
Point total: 54

No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State

Point spread: Penn State -14
Point total: 41.5

Cal vs. No. 8 Washington

Point spread: Washington -21
Point total: 22

No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -19.5
Point total: 70

No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah

Point spread: Utah -4.5
Point total: 51.5

Arkansas vs. LSU

Point spread: LSU -18
Point total: 57

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -6.5
Point total: 53.5

No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 21 Washington State

Point spread: Oregon State -2
Point total: 56

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

Point spread: Oklahoma -13
Point total: 60.5

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Pitt

Point spread: North Carolina -5.5
Point total: 50.5

No. 18 Duke vs. UConn

Point spread: Duke -23
Point total: 48

No. 20 Miami vs. Temple

Point spread: Miami -26
Point total: 53

UTSA vs. No. 23 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -19
Point total: 56.5

Charlotte vs. No. 25 Florida

Point spread: Florida -27
Point total: 51

